Daddy Yankee and All About His Children and Other Details

In the first decade of the 2000s, the name Daddy Yankee became popular worldwide because of his catchy songs. The father is considered the father of reggaeton. He said he would leave this stage, and fans showed him their full support. The singer’s wife and his children always supported him.

His family is the greatest support for him. Daddy Yankee’s full name is Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez. No doubt he left the stage, but he always continued to play on different music platforms. His songs, such as Soltera, Pose, Dura, and Gasolina, are other hit the whole generation dance on. Besides being a singer, he is a good husband and father. His wife name is Mireddys Gozalez.

Children of Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee married Mireddys Gonzalez at the age of 19. They have three children; the eldest daughter’s name is Yamilette Ayala Gonzalez. She inspired the singer and wrote one of the greatest titles, ‘Yamilette.’

She graduated from high school in 2013. The second daughter is named Jesselys Ayala Gonzalez, who is active on social media. Her daughter has millions of followers on her Instagram account.

She always surprised everyone when she lost 50 kg weight. The third is his son Jeremy Ayala Gonzalez. The son and father have a great resemblance with each other. On social media platforms, the photos of Jeremy are shared while walking with his father.

Net Worth of Daddy Yankees

According to sources, the net worth of Daddy Yankees is $40 million. He got most of his fortune from his acting and composing career. The reggaeton player has sold 30 million records and positioned 84 songs in the Hot Latin songs by Billboard.

Moreover, he received royalties for his music on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Also, the singer owns businesses such as shoes, clothing, perfumes, headphones, and the drinks industry. Besides, he is the co-owner of the Santurce Crabbers basketball team from Puerto Rico.

Real Name of Daddy Yankee

The real name of Daddy Yankee is Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez. He was born on 3rd February 1977. His birthplace is San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The singer is well-recognized for his stage name and his best music throughout the region. The title daddy is a kind tribute to him, and the Yankee term became famous in her country and referred to the well-known baseball team.