Dana Perino Net Worth, Bio, Career, Relationship, Children, and Other Details

Dana Perino is a former press secretary of the White House. She worked under President George W. Bush in 2007. Dana became the second female White House press secretary. The first one was Dee Dee Myers, who served during the Clinton Administration. She is a political commentator for Fox News and co-hosts the show “ The Five” and podcast “ I’ll Tell You What.” She made her career successful. Here we will talk about Dana Perino net worth, children, and all other details.

Dana Perino was born on 9th May 1972 in Evanston, Wyoming, USA. She completed high school in Parker and then went to Colorado State University for a bachelor’s degree. She has a sibling sister named Angie Perino.

She received a degree in mass communication. Moreover, she studied at the University of Illinois Springfield for her master’s degree.

Professional Life

Dana is one of the people who finished college and gained some practical experience. She took part in the forensics team and worked for KTSC-TV. Moreover, she is a daily reporter from Illinois for TV Called WCIA. Not only this, but she also did a post-school job in the office of Congress.

After that, Dana worked as a secretary for another congressman, Dan Schaefer. She shifted to the Department of Justice, serving as their spokesperson from 2001 to 2003. Also, Dana Perino became the associate director of communications on Environmental Quality.

In 2007, Perino began working as a Press secretary at the White House of President George W. Bush Jr and as his personal assistant. Currently, she is working as a host of Weekday segments such as ‘ The Five”, “ The Daily Briefing,” and ‘ I’ll Tell You What” on the fox news channel.

The talented lady is both a secretary and journalist and a fantastic writer. Dana became the New York Times bestselling author. Dana wrote “ Let Me Tell You about Jasper — How My Best Friend Became American Dog,” and another one is “The Good News Is — Lessons and Advice From Brighty Side.”

She always loves to help the poor and has been involved in many humanitarian projects, such as HIV/AIDS comprehensive treatment center in South Africa in 2009, and became part of the “ Minute Mentoring.”

Dana Perino Net Worth

Dana has a successful career, and there is a long list of her duties; she worked for congressman Scott Mclnnis as a staff assistant. Moreover, she served as press secretary for almost four years in Rep Dan Schaefer. No doubt the talented lady worked so hard and, therefore, earned a handsome amount of money. According to reports, Dana Perino Net worth is more than $6 million.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2H9B58grpV/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=05bf43f0-6c5e-408e-8d60-5e2d7457b146

Dana Perino Husband and Children

Dana enjoys her love life. She is one of the women who managed to have a long-lasting relationship. Dana married Peter McMahon, a businessman involved in the international marketing and sales of medical products. It was his second marriage with Dana Perino, and he never disclosed any information regarding her ex-wife.

People ask about Dana Perino Children; she has no child. They started dating in 1997 during a flight to Chicago. At that time, he was living in England, and Dana shifted to England and married him within a year. Then they decided to shift to America within a year. Their marriage life is twenty years. They have a pet dog named Jasper, and there was another one named Henry before that.