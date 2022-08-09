Daniel Ray Leonard: Who is Sugar Ray Leonard’s Wife Bernadette Robi

Who is Sugar Ray Leonard’s Wife Bernadette RobiBernadette Robi is a sports model and is well-known as the wife of boxer Ray Charles Leonard. Ray Charles is also a motivational speaker who gained fame as Sugar Ray Leonard. Everyone also wants to know who is Daniel Ray Leonard.

His wife, Robi, is one of the most queried people related to Sugar. Both remained in a marital relationship for almost 26 years and were blessed with two amazing kids, a daughter, and a son.

Relationship Status

Ray and Bernadette met at a Luther Vandross concert in 1990 and were introduced by their mutual friend Lyndie Benson. Sugar also thanked his friend for introducing him to Robi.

They go through hard times, and he referred to it as personal hell. He divorced his wife Juanita and married Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon. They also had two sons named Jarrel and Ray.

After some time, Sugar asked Robi to start a new chapter in his life, and he said she denied it multiple times. They exchanged the knots over 8-million-dollar Pacific Palisades estate with 250 guests on 20th August 1993.

In their flashy wedding, ten thousand roses and a plane flying a banner displayed “I Love You, Bernadette.” They spent their luxurious honeymoon at the Bel Air Hotel suite with Champagne, A hundred flickering candles, and Kenny G’s music. In their 27 years of wonderful bond, they also have two children, named Camille Leonard and Daniel Ray Leonard.

She has set her foot in business and made a name by creating Born Indigo Fragrance. The company sells natural scented candles to soothe the mind and body. Robi took social media to flaunt her daughter’s achievements.

Furthermore, Robi also said that she separated from Lynn Swann after twenty-two years of marriage in 1983., but they don’t have children.

Robi had been in several relationships and explained her romance with Sugar in these words, “I fell in love with his heart, even he was having problems, he gave more of himself to me than to anyone.” The twenty-seven years of marriage create beautiful memories together.

Is Bernadette Robi Dating with Anyone?

No doubt, Rob was one of the best models. But after marriage, she gave all her attention to her husband and children. She raised her kids by doing her best and bringing back happiness in Sugar’s life.