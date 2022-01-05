DG ISPR rejects speculations of any Deal with Nawaz Sharif

Rawalpindi ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Director General ISPR Pakistan Army Major General Babar Iftikhar has rejected speculations of any kind of deal with Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. DG ISPR terms the talks with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as baseless and speculative.

During the press conference, he said that the less talk about the deal, the better for the country. Ask those who talk like that who is getting the deal done.

According to the details, when asked about the deal with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that all those were speculations.

If anyone talks about such a deal, ask him who is doing the deal. What are its motivations? There is no such thing. If anyone talks like this, ask him for the details.

The DG ISPR said that a systematic campaign had been launched against various Pakistani institutions for some time then. The campaign aimed to bridge the gap between the government, the people and the institutions, and to undermine public confidence in the institutions.

Not only are we aware of all such activities but also aware of their links. These people have failed in the past and will continue to fail in future.