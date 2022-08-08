Dick Strawbridge Children and Married Life With Angel Adoree

Many people heard about Angel Adoree 2010, who appeared in the BBC series Dragons Den. She won the investment of Theo Paphitis and Deborah Meaden. She married Dick Strawbridge, and everyone wanted to know about it. So let’s see Dick Strawbridge’s children and married life with Angel Adoree.

Angel Adoree

Angel is an interesting soul, and everyone wants to know about her. Adoree was born on 7th April 1987. Her real name was Angela Newman, and she changed to her own. Angel’s birthplace is East London, South Africa. Her parents’ names are Jennifer Newman and Stephen Newman. They shifted to London, where she was raised along with her brother Paul.

Social Media Appearance

Angel Adoree is active on social media as she shares pictures with her husband on Instagram under the username @the chateau tv.

Adoree’sAdoree’s Achievement as an Individual

Many people think that she has fame because of her husband, Dick Strawbridge, but it is not true she has a lot of achievements on her own.

She is the founder of the Vintage Patisserie. It is a vintage-themed hospitality company. Moreover, she is the author of the books such as The Vintage tea party 2011, The Vintage Tea Party Year 2012, and Vintage Sweets Books 2013. Besides, she is the co-author of the book Chateau: The Beginning” that she wrote with her husband in 2018.

In Addition, many fans know her because of her appearance in the reality show named Escape to the Chateau. This show was all about her families, like Dick Strawbridge’s children and all of that. They were seen buying and renovating Chatey da la Motte Husson in France. The estimated net worth of Chateau is $2 million.

Dick brought Chateau in 2015, and the show aired in 2016. The show has premiered in seven seasons and the latest season came in December 2020.

Marital Life of Adoree with Dick Strawbridge and Children

They met in 2010 through a mutual agent. Both had spark, despite the age difference of almost 19 years. They maintained the long-distance relationship earlier as Dick was in Cornwall and Angel was in London. However, they exchanged knots in 2015.

Before getting married, they already had two kids. Yes, Angel and Dick Strawbridge’s Children’s names are Arthur, who was born in 2013, and a daughter Dorothy was born in 2014.

Dick Strawbridge’s Children From First Marriage

Before Angel Adoree, Dick Strawbridge married Brigit and had two kids with her. Dick Strawbridge’s Children from his first marriage have grown up now, as James is 38 years old and Charlotte is 34 years old. His first wife also married again in 2017.