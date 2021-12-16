District administration Sahiwal Holds Meeting on security

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – December 16, 2021 – Spokesperson RPO Office Sahiwal ) Sahiwal Regional Police Officer Dr. Moin Masood along with Commissioner Sahiwal Ali Bahadur Qazi held a meeting with the three District Police Officers, SPs Special Branches and heads of other sesitive agencies.

During the meeting, RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood while talking to the officers directed to tighten the security on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday, Christmas Day and New Year.

RPO Sahiwal strictly ordered to prevent aerial firing and one wheeling on the occasions. He said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain the safety of the people. DPO Pakpattan and DPO Okara joined the meeting through video link.