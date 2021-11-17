Sahiwal (The Breaking Times – 17 November 2021 – Director Public Relations) The District Welfare Fund Committee has approved 1195 cases for payment of financial benefits to government employees and their children.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner / Chairman Wajid Ali Shah, after fulfilling all the legal requirements, it is decided to make early payments. The meeting is also attended by ADCC Sher Afghan and other members.

The meeting has approved 306 cases of marriage grant, 55 cases of mana grant and 176 cases of burial expenditures. The fund will also provide scholarships to 659 students.

The Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal has directed to expedite the process for payment of dues and said that the scholarships will be given to the outstanding students. The Punjab government will continue to take steps for the welfare of the employees.