Punjab Provincial Minister for Education Dr. Murad Rass Speech

Lahore ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas has attended the function held at Quaid-e-Azam headquarters Lahore as the chief guest.

The event was organized to mark the beginning of modern training in English as a subject for teachers and educators. The event was attended by Scott McDonald, CEO British Council, Amir Ramzan, Country Director British Council, Secretary Punjab Education Department, DG Quaid and others.

On this occasion, Dr. Murad Raas said that teachers and educators would be given special training in English as a subject. Training in English as a subject for teachers and educators would continue from 2022 to 2025 in collaboration with the British Council.

Teacher training will be conducted under the online platform Learning Management System of Punjab Education Department. The training will include a total of five courses and each course will be completed in 6 weeks.

One lakh eight thousand teachers will benefit from the English as a subject training program. Good training of teachers is the guarantee of a good future for our children.

Dr. Murad Raas further said that when the government took over, teachers were kept entangled in various office affairs. The work that has been done in the last few years with the help of technology is unprecedented. Today teachers across the province can handle their transfers, vacations, retirement, ACRs, PERs and other matters online.

Speaking on the occasion, Scott McDonald, CEO, British Council, has said that the Punjab Education Department has made remarkable strides towards digitization in the last few years. The Department of School Education will continue to cooperate with Punjab for the development and rehabilitation of education in Punjab.