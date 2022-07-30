Duilia Setacci, Mother of Justice Smith Who Appeared In Jurassic World: Dominion

Justice Smith is an American actor and is well-known as Franklin Webb in the science fiction movie Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom 2018, All the Bright Places, and Detective Pikachu. We will talk about his biography, his mother, Duilia Setacci, and his father, Wayne Smith.

Who Is Justice Smith?

Jurassic World actor, Justice Smith was born on 9th August 1995. He was raised in Anaheim, California. Justice is in the ninth number among his siblings. Among his siblings, we just know the three names Wayne Smith, Mark Cruz Smith, and Richard Smith.

Who Is Duilia Setacci and Wayne?

Smith’s mother, Dulia Setacci, is of European descent, and his father, Wayne, is an African American.

Professional Life

Justice started his career at a very young age and appeared in the Nickelodeon superhero series named The Thundermans that came in 2014. Smith played the role of Angus in two episodes.

People noticed him when he played a role in Paper Towns in 2015. After that, his leading roles were noticed in the Netflix series The Get Down in 2016.

His name appeared on Forbes 20 under 20 List in 2017. After a year, he co-starred in Every Day in February 2019 as the boyfriend of the lead character Rhiannon. Well, Justice landed her major role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Moreover, the actor appeared in Polemon, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, and All Bright Places.

Justice Smith’s Net Worth

According to 2020 reports, the estimated net worth of Justice Smith is $1 million.

Came Out As Queer In 2020, Justice Smith showed his support for Black Queer lives and Black trans lives on 5th June 2020. In the same post, Smith also revealed that he is in a relationship with actor Nicholas Ashe. The caption, “All Black Lives Matter, ” revealed a video.”

Many people criticized him, but he stayed there and used the hashtags #blackboyjoy, #blacklove, and #blackqueerlove. Justice said to Ashe in romantic words, “You are a guiding light throughout this; I love you so much and know that on the other side, this is change.”

Justice Smith has no link with Will Smith and Jaden Smith. His parents, Duilia Setacci and Wayne, are totally different.

Well, the actor is ready for his new movies, Jurassic World: Dominion and Dungeons & Dragon, in 2023.

Social Media Presence

Justice Smith is active on social media such as on Instagram under the name @standup4justice and on Twitter under the same username.