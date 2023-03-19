Ed Skrein Game of Thrones: Five Things That You Must Know About Him

By Sadia Nazir
Ed Skrein Game of Thrones

Ed Skrein is a rapper who is well known by his last name. His music is influenced by techno. He worked with a handful of British hip-hop acts. The music video for the song ‘ we run them’ I don’t hate it went viral, here you can watch it.

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/kJjCKLC6yLU/hqdefault.jpg

 He has been featured in Three movies. The popular Ed skrein has been featured in three movies. He switched from music to acting in 2012 and appeared in ‘ Piggy, III Manors, and The Sweeney. Here you can watch the clip of ‘III Manors.’ 

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Lg9mevzXVzg/hqdefault.jpg

At 17, he was involved in a gang that led him to quit crime altogether. Ed Skrein is always compassionate, and three men were convicted of stabbing him. He wrote, ‘ No one can justify smirking in court when shown images of what happened. However, they need role models.

The popular rapper of the game of thrones, Ed Skrein, is also a swimming coach on the side. He does not talk about being a role model for kids. At 15, he started teaching swimming and continues to do so, despite not needing the money.

Furthermore, Ed said, I am very passionate about using sports in young people’s lives to build self-esteem. He also opened the swimming academy in Islington, North London. Well, turning kids is drastic, but about planting positive seeds.

 

