Eden Wood Age, Early Life, Success Story and Many More!

Eden wood is an American reality actress who participated in many child beauty pageants. After that, she started acting and modeling and tried singing and dancing. She always got famous for being a singer and dancer, but now the young Eden is best known as a star of television star named Toddlers and Tiaras.

Eden also performed in many shows and movies like The Little Rascals Save the Day, Jimmy Paul, The Pug Tooth Fairy, etc. Here let’s talk about all the details of Eden Wood age, early life, career, and net worth.

Early Life

Eden was born on 18th February 2005. Her birth place is Arkansas. She was raised in a middle-class family and started formal training in dance at Jo Carlisle & Blake Nagy’s Performing Arts Center in South Mississippi.

She loves to spend time with dolls and has a huge collection of Barbie dolls. You will be surprised to know that Eden wood age is just 17 years old. One day she will become a more popular actress in the entertainment industry.

The success story

Eden appeared first time in public in a stage play named Christmas Musical. After two years, a role was offered in the independent movie “ The Angry Box,” which was shot in Louisiana. This film became the reason for her popularity overnight, and many producers approached her and some American television requesting her to appear as a guest in their show.

After that, Eden worked so hard and participated in many shows at a very young age. She also learned gymnastics and completed a few days of training, and then she lent her voice to the song Cutie Patootie.

The song elevated her popularity more, but some people criticized her because of the word ‘booty’ in the song. Then Eden also came up with her own show named Eden’s World and performed in one of the award shows hosted by Kelly Osbourne.

Then she took a break and then again active in the entertainment industry and performed on international stages and became a star. Eden appeared in many talk shows such as The Talk, Showbiz Tonight, Good Morning America, The View, and The Wendy Williams Show. All these shows aired in countries like England, Japan, Ireland, and Australia.

On the other side, being a singer, she recorded some tracks for Neon Pink Records and launched a music group called LOL the Band. Eden did modeling for a footwear line called Cicciabella and launched her fashion line named ‘The Eden Wood Line.’

Eden Wood Net Worth

According to sources, young 17 years old Eden has been earning $100k; once she becomes more popular, her net worth will increase.