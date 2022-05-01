Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 To Be Celebrated on Tuesday in Pakistan

Lahore ( City News – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting for Shawwal moon sighting has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday in Pakistan.

According to the details, Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held meeting in Islamabad today on May 1, 2022. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad presided over the meeting.

The zonal committees met in their respective areas to see the Shawwal moon. However, the Lahore and Karachi zonal committees announced that the Shawwal crescent was not visible.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department says that there is no possibility of moon sighting in the country today and Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

According to the Met Office, the sky will be overcast in most parts of the country. The new moon is expected to be born between 1:28 pm between Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, there is no possibility of the moon appearing on May 1, 2022.

It should be noted that Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Afghanistan and North Waziristan today. Shawwal moon was not seen in any of the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. So Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in these countries on Monday, May 2, 2022.

