Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Memes – Sighting Moon
Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting for Shawwal moon sighting is continued.
Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting for Shawwal moon sighting is continued and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated possibly on Tuesday in Pakistan.
Like always Pakistanis are busy in making Eid-ul-Fitr memes while Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is trying to see the moon.
A user on micro blogging social media website twitter wrote:
When you realize, there won’t be any Fawad Ch vs Mufti Muneeb fight this year. #EidUlFitr
