PTI Memes on conspiracy and interference – Sazish and Mudakhlat

A recent press release issued by the DG ISPR said that there were no words of conspiracy in the NSC meeting. The letter contained a non-diplomatic tone that amounted to interference.

PTI workers are very angry after this explanation given by DG ISPR. However, after the crackdown, PTI workers are venting their anger through memes.

In the picture shown at the beginning of this post, a PMLN worker, realizing the intentions of the PTI supporters, wrote that today PTI supporters shed light on the difference between conspiracy and interference.

A user Mudassar Ahmad writes that There is as much difference between conspiracy and intervention as there is between Daddu and Frog. (Daddu is a punjabi word means frog)

