Everything That You Want to Know About Mia Maples

Everyone knows about Mia Maples as Ivorygirl48. She is a Canadian YouTuber. Mia was born on 18th March 1999. She has become a social media sensation for all young artists. Mia makes videos related to DIY, fashion vlogs, etc.

Mia Maples Ivorygirl48 YouTube Life

The gorgeous lady Mia Maples began her channel in February 2013. She posed her video with the title “ Neutral Smokey Eye – Great For beginners!.” The video got 17,963 views on the same day. Her YouTube channel, Mia Maples, now has more than 1.7 billion subscribers.

Before that, she kept the name of channel Ivorygirl48. Mia gained more popularity when she collaborated with StyleHaul. Mia Maples is a multi-talented YouTuber who posts videos related to fashion, DIY, beauty, home renovations, etc.

No doubt, the girl is a playful person and creates amazing content. Every Friday and Sunday, she uploads new videos. She loves to try new things and stays updated with new trends. Some videos also feature her older brother Alfonzo, and her boyfriend, Luke. There are some prank videos on her channel.

Ivoirygirl48 Net Worth

Mia Maples earned a handsome amount of money from her channel. She collects her fortunes from Youtube. According to the source, Mia Maples’ net worth is almost $1 million.

Besides, she gets money from her clothing line and merchandise. She achieved so much just in her teenage.

The beautiful Mia Maples has a large fan following. She is a successful YouTuber and motivated herself to make more videos. Very soon, her name will include in the list of best-earning YouTubers, such as Rice Gum, who has a net worth of $8 million.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn9KkIog5-o/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=333dff13-b944-4f7e-a614-d1cdc0de7395

Mia is an inspiration for all young people. There are endless opportunities for her.

https://youtu.be/EdXnkHckmQI