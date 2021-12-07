Scavenger women stripped naked and beaten in Faisalabad

Faisalabad ( The Breaking Times – December 7, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Significant progress has been made in the industrial city of Faisalabad in the matter of stripping women naked on the charge of theft.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Naeem Aziz, the shopkeepers are of the view that the women stole and then tore their own clothes. In addition, in some CCTV videos, women have been seen tearing their own clothes.

He further said that some videos of violence against women by shopkeepers have also come to light, all the videos are being reviewed during the investigation, all aspects will be taken into consideration.

It may be recalled that a case of undressing of women came to light in the area of ​​Millat Town on Tuesday morning.

The women say they were picking up trash and went to the shop to get water, where shopkeepers accused them of theft, stripped them naked and tortured them. Faisalabad Police has arrested five suspects in Faisalabad incident case and the investigation is going on.