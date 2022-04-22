Fashion Designer Ashley Blazer Biden Biography

By : Arshad Farooq Butt

Ashley Blazer Biden is the daughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. She was born on June 8, 1981 in Wilmington, Delaware. Ashely is an American activist, fashion designer, philanthropist and social worker.

From 2014 to 2019, Ashley Blazer Biden worked as the executive director in the Delaware Center. She has served in the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families before she started administrative job at the Delaware Center.

To eliminate income inequality and poverty in the United States, Ashley Blazer Biden set up fashion company Livelihood. Online retailer Gilt Group was the partner of Biden. This company purpose was to raise money for community programs. That money focused on eliminating difference. She launched it at New York Fashion Week in 2017.

Ashley Blazer Biden Education and Early Life

Ashley is the only child of U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. She was Catholic by faith and baptized at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Greenville, Delaware.

Her father Joe Biden was a United States senator from Delaware and her mother was a teacher during Ashley’s childhood. She started early life education at Wilmington Friends School. This school was a private institution and the Religious Society of Friends was running it.

In 1999, Ashley Blazer Biden graduated from a a private Catholic school named Archmere Academy. From Tulane University, she secured Bachelor of Arts degree in cultural anthropology.

Ashley Blazer started her career as a waitress at a pizza shop in Wilmington after college. She worked as clinical support specialist at the Northwestern Human Services Children’s Reach Clinic.

Ashley Blazer Biden Fashion Brand the Livelihood Collection

During New York Fashion Week in 2017 Ashley Blazer Biden launched an ethical fashion clothing brand named the Livelihood Collection at Spring Place in TriBeCa.

She donated 10% of the brand’s sales to community organizations in the Anacostia neighborhood of Washington, D.C. and the Riverside in Wilmington. She was committed to help combat income inequality and racial inequality in the United States of America.

Biden designed Hamilton Hotel staff’s uniforms in Washington, D.C. to further boost her fashion brand Livelihood Collection in 2020. Hamilton Hotel in return donated $15,000 to Livelihood Collection at a private party.

Ashely Blazer Biden Dating and Love Life

After being introduced by her brother Beau, Biden started dating with Howard Krein in 2010. He was a plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist.

