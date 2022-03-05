Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood – Sis Punjab

Islamabad ( Sis Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Shafqat Mahmood is the current Federal Minister for Federal Education of Pakistan, where he worked as a bureaucrat before becoming a politician.Since August 20, 2018, he has been performing at the Ministry of National History and Literary Heritage.

From 1994 to 2000, he was a member of the Pakistan Senate, and from 2013 to 2018, he was a member of the National Assembly.

Shafqat Mehmood Early Education

He was born on February 19, 1950, in Gujrat, Pakistan. Walayat Khan was his father’s name. He went to Bahawalpur’s Sadiq Public School and then to Lahore’s GCU (Government College University). In 1970, he received a merit diploma from Punjab University.

He earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration as well as a Master’s degree in Psychology in 1981.He graduated from USC with a master’s degree in public policy and administration in 1987. (University of Southern California).Tara Mehmood, his daughter, built a career in the media.

Shafqat Mehmmod Career

He joined the PAS (Pakistan Administrative Service) civil service cadre in 1973. He served as Assistant-Commissioner of Pakpattan and Murree from 1975 until 1978. He was then appointed Deputy-Secretary to the Punjab Government, where he served till 1980.

For five years, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala, and for a brief while in 1985, he was the Additional Commissioner of the Afghan Refugees Firm. He was the Punjab Government’s Additional-Secretary Finance from 1988 to 1989. Later, he worked as a Joint-Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat from 1989 to 1990.

In 1990, he left the bureaucracy and joined the PPP (Pakistan People’s Party) to begin his political career. Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto stayed close to him. In March 1994, he was elected to the Pakistan Senate from Islamabad on the PPP platform. As an independent candidate, he was re-elected to the Pakistani Senate in 1997 and served till March 2000.

On November 5, 1996, he was appointed to caretaker Prime Minister Malik Mairaj Khalid’s federal cabinet and served in the Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Livestock. When the military took control of the country, he became a member of the military government and served as Punjab’s Provincial Minister for Information from 1999 to 2000.

He began writing articles for “The News International,” an English daily, after resigning. He used to be a harsh opponent of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leader, Imran Khan. After Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, he left the PPP and joined the PTI in November 2011, serving as the party’s media secretary from December 2011 to March 2013.

After the party’s dismal result in municipal elections in October 2015, he resigned from his role as PTI organizer in November 2015. He was named the central information secretary for the PTI.

In the general election of 2018, he was re-elected to the Pakistan National Assembly as a PTI candidate from the NA-130 constituency.

Shafqat Mahmood was elected President of the UNESCO Education Commission on November 15, 2019. He made choices on the opening of educational institutes during the Pandemic Covid-19 as Pakistan’s education minister. His choice to close institutes and continue to teach online has made him a social media target.