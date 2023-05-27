Frida Chavez: life, Husband, Kids, Career, and Net Worth

Let’s now talk about all the details of Frida Chavez’s life. Among so many other people, Frida Chavez is famous as the wife of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He is a Mexican boxer and former WBC middleweight champion. Before that, Frida was the ex-wife of drug lord Joaquin “EI Chapo.”

Early Life

Frida Chavez was born on 26th July 1987. The full name is Frida Munoz Chavez. She belongs to Mexico and has a mixed heritage. No further information is available regarding her childhood. After completing schooling in Mexico, she married her first spouse. She never got a college diploma or a college education.

Her mother’s name is Josefina Roman she gave birth to her. She was born into a very hardworking family. Frida has a sister named Kenia, who grew up with her two siblings.

Physical Appearance of Frida Chavez

The height of Frida Chavez is five feet and seven inches. She is beautiful and has flawless skin. You can’t imagine she is the mother of three children. Still, she looks like a doll with beautiful blonde hair.

Relationship Status

Everyone wants to know about her marital status. As we said, she has been married two times in her life. First, she tied the knot with EI Chapo, which did not remain later. She has a daughter from this marriage. Because of her husband, she was in danger of being jailed on multiple narcotics counts. After that, she met Julio Jr and fell with each other. The couple also has two children.

Career

Frida got fame as the wife of boxer Julio Cesar. He is powerful, and his father also became a six-time world champion. Moreover, the famed boxer Mike Tyson complimented the fighter’s father as one of the finest of his generation. Omar is his brother and also a proficient boxer. Amazingly, he won 51 out of 58 fights and got the WBC welterweight title. Well, the boxer has a beautiful married life now.

Social Media Appearance

Despite being the wife of Julio Jr, She is a renowned YouTuber, and fans appreciate her content. She has more than 69.5k followers on Instagram under the username @fridamuro. Fans can see her stunning photographs on this page.

Net Worth

Frida has everything like homes, automobiles, and bank accounts, making her total net worth. According to sources, the net worth of Frida is $4 million. However, her husband’s net worth is more than her, approximately $10 million.