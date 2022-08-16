Gail Golden: Everything About Girlfriend of James Harden

Gail Golden is the girlfriend of James Garden, who is a popular American Basketball player. He plays for the Brooklyn Nets. People want to know about his girlfriend, Gail garden. So here we will talk about all the details of Gail Golden. She is a cybersecurity consultant and well known because of James.

She is a social media sensation and has become known as the world’s hottest cyber security consultant. In other online publications, XXL Magazine and BET are included that called her the hottest cybersecurity beauty.

Gail came into the limelight once again when she flaunted a diamond ring on her engagement finger. Let’s know about other details of Gail Golden.

Early Life of Gail Golden

Gail Golden’s date of birth is 13th October 1998. Her birthplace is Austin, Texas. Her height is five feet and seven inches.

Gail’s father passed away in October, and she said on Instagram, that on her 31t birthday, her father was phoning to wish her “Happy Birthday.” Well, he has gone, and today went from best to worst, so quick, rest easy, dad, no more suffering.

Education and Professional Life

Gail went to Texas State University, where she got a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Computer Information Systems from 2008 to 2012. She described herself as a NERC CIP Consultant & Software Engineer when someone asked about her profession.

Moreover, she also worked as a software engineer for Accenture from September 2013 to 2014. Besides, Gail worked for the US Department of Defense as an information technology specialist. She started working as a cyber security compliance consultant for LADWP in April 2014.

Relationship Status

Gail Golden has been dating James Harden since 2020. However, they don’t admit to being in a relationship. But, Gail was seen at Rockers games and in James’ Instagram videos.

Gail commented on her Instagram photo in which she flaunted her large diamond ring on her engagement finger

Social Media appearance

Gail Golden is active on social media such as On Instagram. She has 201k followers under the username @goldskinned. Moreover, she is also active on Facebook under the username @gail.golden.775.