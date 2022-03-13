Home Economics Department of Govt Girls College Sahiwal Exhibition

Sahiwal ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Government Girls College Sahiwal hosts an exhibition of decorative items made by female students of the Department of Home Economics. The special guest of the function is Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Awais Malik.

Expressing his views, the Deputy Commissioner has said that the home economics department is the best way for female students to express their talents. According to the details, the decoration items made by the students studying in the Department of Home Economics of Government Girls College are displayed.

Director Colleges Prof. Masood Faridi, Deputy Director Colleges Shabab Fatima, College Principal Mrs. Armaghana Zain, Vice Principal Naghmana Siddique and Head of Home Economics Department Afshan Ehsan are also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner has inspected various stalls and appreciated the items made by the students. He has said that the home economics department is of great importance in imparting skills to the students, making them financially independent and expressing their abilities and more and more female students should study home economics.

Head of Department Afshan Ehsan has said that more than 120 students are currently studying in Home Economics and soon BS Home Economics classes will be launched in the college. This will further increase the interest of female students in this field.