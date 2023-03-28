Grace Chatto Bio, Professional and Personal Life, And Net Worth

Grace Chatto is a popular singer and songwriter. She also owns an electronic music band named Clean Bandit. It is a Cambridge-based band formed in 2008. In a short time, it became popular, and everyone loved her. Here we will talk about all the details of Grace Chatto bio, career, net worth, and other details.

Early Life

Grace was born on 10th December 1985 in London, UK. Her complete name is Grace Elizabeth Chatto. Her father, Richard Peter, is a cellist. Her mother’s name is Ruth Sarah. She got an education at Westminster boarding school and then at the Latymer School in London. Moreover, Grace got music training at Royal Academy.

Grace learned modern languages from Jesus College, attached to the University of Cambridge. She developed her interest in music before joining the Clean band Bandit. They started playing music together and formed a band at University.

Professional Life

Just like her father, Grace is also a cellist, vocalist, and percussionist. The band ade electronic music from electro-pop to dance pop. The band’s single Mozart’s House ranked number 17 on the UK Singles Chart. The singer was released again after three years.

Moreover, they also made a music video where Grace was sparingly dressed. Grace was working as a teacher at a music school where she taught cello. She was fired from the school when someone made an official complaint.

Furthermore, they released a single, Rather Be, and ranked number 10 on the Us Billboard Top 100. In 2015, the band won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. She created a production company alongside Jack Patterson known as Cleanfilm. Grace performs with her father sometimes, and two of them have a band named Massive Violins.

Grace directed the video for the band in 2016, and the single name was Rockabye. It features rapper Sean Paul and singer Anne Marie. This one ranked in the Uk at the second number and became Christmas number one in 2016.

Personal Life

Grace is single, yet, she is neither married nor engaged. There is no past history of her relationship.

Grace Chatto Net Worth

Grace Chatto is earning a handsome amount of money. she became successful because of her band and production company. According to reports, the estimated net worth of Grace Chatto is $10 million.