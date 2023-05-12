Harley Loraine Tiller: Parents, Early and Professional Life, Net Worth

Harley Loraine Tiller is a famous American child celebrity and is well-known as the daughter of Bryson Tiller and Markea Bivens. Her father shares pictures of his daughters on social media. He also flaunted photos of the baby bump of the expected child, and that was his daughter Harley Loraine Tiller. Now here we will talk about all the details of a child celebrity.

Early Life

Harley Loraine Tiller was born on 19th July 2013 in The United States. She is the daughter of Kentucky, and her real name is Bryson Tiller. Yes! He is a famous songwriter, singer, and producer. Her mother’s name is Mareka Bivens. The couple has only one child, but they have been separated now. She is an only child who makes her father love her so much. At this tie, she is ten years old and goes to school.

Harley’s father, Bryson, has made his name in the pop music industry. She also has a step-sister named Kelly Jade Tiller. Kelly’s mother is Kendra Bailey, who is a popular Instagram personality. Harley’s zodiac sign is Leo, so she is a self-confident, creative, and dominant girl. The birthstone name is Onyx, representing strength and calmness in any situation. Moreover, the birth flower is the marigold, considered a bright flower and called the herb of the sun.

Physical Appearance of Harley Loraine

The height of the little child celebrity girl is three feet and six inches. In her father’s posts, it can be seen that she has black hair and dark eyes.

Career

Harley Loraine Tiller has become a celebrity star and famous because of Bryson Tiller. Bryson is an incredible pop singer and always got famous. Her parents posted a pregnancy post on Instagram in September 2019.

Moreover, the father posted pictures with his daughters on his social media accounts. Brysin is also popular because of released songs with Justin Bieber, Tayla Parx, and Poo Bear.

Relationship Status of Harley Loraine

Harley is in her teenage yet, so she is single yet. It would be too soon for any relationship. The main focus of her parents is to maintain her career.

Net Worth

According to sources, the girl is enjoying her father’s net worth and earning from her Instagram page. The expected net worth of Harley is $5 million. The income comes from promotional brands and advertisements. The father played a crucial role in her career.