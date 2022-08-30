Here is Everything About American Basketball Player Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers Is a popular American basketball player for the UConn Huskies of NCAA Division I’s Big East Conference. People want to know about her, how tall is Paige Buckers, her bio, social media, and all other details.

She was the all-time leader in points, assists, and steals in high school. She also holds gold medals from Youth Olympic Games 2018 and the FIBA America Under 16,17 and 19 competitions. She returned to the team after missing 19 games because of injury and won against St.John.

Early Life of Paige Bueckers

Paige was born in Edina, Minnesota, United States. Her date of birth is 20th October 2001. Her parents’ names are Bob Bueckers and Amy Dettbarn. She has three siblings named Drew, Ryan, and Lauren. Paige Buekers’ height is five feet and eleven inches.

Professional Life

Paige started basketball when she was only five. She went to Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minnesota. After her studies, she started to continue her basketball career; therefore, she joined the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team.

There were so many schools that sent offers to her, such as Notre Dame, UCLA, Minnesota, Maryland, Texas, South Carolina, Oregon state, and many more. Paige was also a member of Hopkins square. At that time, she was in eighth grade. She missed two months because of an ankle ailment. The season ended with an average point.

She competed against teams such as Tennessee, Georgetown, South Carolina, UMass Lowell, Butler, Arizona, and Iowa. She made her season debut on 14th November 2021. Well, she also had surgery on her ankle to treat osteochondral defect on bone and cartilage injury.

Moreover, Paige competed against Arkansas, Notre George Tech, and Villanova. She submitted a trademark application on 13th July 2021 and used her nickname on sporting equipment like jeans, skirts, footwear, caps, and uniforms. She returned to the game against St.John on 25th February 2022. She scored eight points in 13 minutes.

Her father is a software engineer. Paige was the first female high school basketball player whose picture made the cover photo of Slam Magazine. She established cooperation with payment provider Cash App on 7th February 2022. She always promotes social justice and possibilities for families and children. She also sponsored a footwear and apparel company named StockX.

Personal life

It seems that she is not involved with anyone. Paige keeps her professional and personal life secret. Paige spends most of her time with family and friends.

Social Media Appearance

Paige is active on social media platforms such as Twitter; she has more than 64.4k followers. Moreover, she has 963k followers on Instagram. There are so many photographs of her winning basketball games, receiving honors and playing hoops with her teammates, and promoting a business.

Paige Bueckers Net Worth

Paige has made a lot of money in all her career. she receives prizes for winning competitions. The estimated net worth of Paige is $2.5 million.