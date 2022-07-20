Here is Everything About Luke Taylor, A Popular TikTok performer Who Auditioned For American Idol

Luke Taylor is a popular TikToker known for his extraordinary deep voice who comes on “ American Idol.” In this show, he performed Johnny Cash’s “ Ring of Fire,” which caught the judges’ attention. Here is some information about Luke Taylor.

Who Is Luke Taylor?

Luke Taylor was born on 17th September 2001 in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Robert Taylor and Dr.Carol Taylor are her parents. Luke also has a sister named Abigail Taylor, a successful baker.

Taylor got his education from Garnet Valley High School in 2020 and was involved in many musical series. Taylor went to Liberty University to study vocal performance.

Taylor As celebrity

Luke Taylor is a regular youngster and TikToker star. He joined this social media platform during the pandemic in December 2020. His first ever performance was on the video of Toby Keith’s Beer for My Horse.

Moreover, he admitted to making the account “as a joke” and became successful. His duet video on Shanty-Tok became famous on TikTok. His video received 11 million views. Taylor claims his voice shifted and raised heavier on the bass at 17. Taylor emphasized that basso profondo singers employ air to create a deep, echoing voice.

Luke Taylor In American Idol

There was the 20th anniversary of American Idol, and Taylor stunned the judges with his deep voice. The judges included Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. he feigned to narrate a movie trailer about Bryan as part of the audition. He sang the song “ Frosty The Snowman” at Bryan’s request.

Perry voted against him and criticized him, and said his voice would be funny but not genuinely able to finish. Bryan and Richie both agreed to send him to Hollywood week.

Net Worth

According to sources, the estimated net worth of Luke Tayloe is $100,000.

Relationship Status

Luke Taylor has shown his talent through his voice. Well, no one knows about his relationship status. It seems that he has not a girlfriend.

Social Media Appearance

Luke Taylor is active on social media and has more than 31.7 k followers under the name @luke.the.voice. Moreover, there are more than 2.2 million followers on TikTok.