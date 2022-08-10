Here is Everything About Nathan Apodaca, AKA DOGGFACE208

Hopefully, everyone knows about Nathan Apodaca, aka Doggface 208. He is a man of various talents, especially skateboarding. He went viral on social media when he posted a skateboarding video on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Here we will talk about the Doggface 208 net worth and all other details.

Who Is Nathan Apodaca?

Nathan is 38 years old and got popular on the social media account @doggface 208. His parents’ names are Toni Apodaca and Julia Apodaca. His father worked in a warehouse as a forklift operator.

Nathan was raised in Mexico along with three siblings, Tony Apodaca, Erica, and Nicole V Apodaca. His brother, Tony, is in a relationship with Vicenta Munoz. Nathan’s height is five feet and ten inches, and he weighs 87 kgs. He has many tattoos over his body and always has shaved head.

Social Media Entrance

He has a massive fan following on Instagram under the username @doggface208. Nathan went to Skyline High School in Idaho. He went to Idaho State University and enrolled at Eastern Idaho Technical College.

Moreover, Doggface 208 joined Circle Valley Pro, where he worked as a forklift operator and then worked in shipping until 2013.

So, he worked in the Fort Hall Wildland Firefighting department from 2013 to 2020. Well, the interesting is that his daughter taught him to use social media apps, and by this, he got popularity.

His video of skating on a highway drinking cranberry juice earned him recognition. His TikTok account flooded with fans and now has more than 6.8 million followers.

Nathan Doggface 208 Net Worth

Nathan never revealed his net worth inform of the public.

Relationship Status

Estela Chavez is the wife of Doggface 208. They have been together since 2021 and are now expecting their first child. They welcomed a baby boy in February 2021. Before that, his wife was in another relationship, and have two daughters from this previous relationship.