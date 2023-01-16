Here Is Everything That You Want To Know About Kristy Black

Kristy Black belongs to the Czech Republic and is most known because of adult movies. Everyone knows her as a porn star. She was born on 1st November 1993 in Prague. It is the capital city of the Czech Republic. There is no educational or family background. Let’s talk about her life details.

Professional Life of Kristy Black

Kristy Black began her porn career in 2015. In the starting, everyone was impressed with her, and then the adult movie industry wanted her to make more movies. Fans are attracted to her beauty and look as she has many tattoos and piercing just for extra beauty and an impressive look.

Now she has been working in the porn industry for four years. She worked in multiple categories like threesome, masturbation, anal, hardcore, interracial, blow job, and many more. She never felt shy in front of the camera. People who belong to this industry really appreciate her fantastic job.

Tattoos on Kristy’s Body

She is a very direct person and does not shy from anything. Fans are making her more attractive, and she seems more approachable than some other porn stars. She has many tattoos on her body, and she mentions “ I Love Anal Sex” and also has a tattoo on her lower back ‘ Fuck Me.’

You will surprise to know that she has a piercing on her clitoris. Moreover, she has a lot of piercings on her tongue, both nipples, her navel, and two dermals on the right and left side of her abdomen. Besides, she has some other text designs on the stomach.

Kristy Black Physical Appearance

Kristy Black is beautiful with her brown hair and brown eyes. Her height is five feet and three inches, and she weighs 49kg. The body measurements of Kristy Black are 30-21-33. The best sites to reach her are Nubiles and DDF network. Fans can follow her on twitter, where she shares all the latest updates.