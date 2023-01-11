Here is everything That You Want to Know About Lisa Kerney

Lisa Kerney is one of the most talented and popular sportscasters and reporters. Fans know her from her ESPN channel, where she hosts SportsCenter. She got famous at this time, and fans loved her work. Let’s here talk about all the details of Lisa Kerney’s life.

Early Life

The full name of Lisa Kerney is Lisa Diane, Gangel Kerney. She was born on 8th July 1981 in Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Her family of Lisa shifted to Leawood when she was so young. She grew up there, and she found her interest in journalism when she interviewed her family at a very early age,

She was part of the basketball team at St Tomas Aquinas High School. After that, she studied at Lynn University in Florida and played basketball. Lisa remained the team captain, studied broadcasting journalism, and achieved many awards.

Professional Life

Lisa got a degree in journalism and did the job on KXLF-TV. She worked as an anchor producer and reporter for many sports events. At that time, she also got an award from the Montana Standard. Moreover, she was selected as the Best Sports reporter and best tv personality by people’s choice.

That was her first job, and then she continued this career at KING-TV, where she worked as an anchor of Northwest Sports Tonight’s show. Besides, she worked on WCBS-TV and MLB Network.

Lisa Kerney joined ESPN in 2014, and her show Sports Center got hit at that time. That was a successful show; simultaneously, she did the anchor job of Fantasy Football Now. Lisa received the Trustees Medal of Honor and worked for ESPN for almost four years, then decided to leave. Now fans love to watch her show named More Ways to Win.

Lisa Kerney’s Net Worth

Lisa Kerney earned a lot of money from her journalism career. According to sources, her estimated net worth of Lisa is $14 million.

Relationship Status of Lisa Kerney

Lis also attended a Seattle Seahawks game and met her future husband there. His name is Patrick Keney, and he is an NFL star. Now they have four kids and live in New York.