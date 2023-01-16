Here is Everything That You Want To Know About London Elise Kress

Everyone knows about the talented actress London Elise Kress. She is a stunt woman known for her role in the movie Insidious: Chapter 3. She gained popularity when she played a role in the movie and then played the role in Into the Storm. People really want to know about actress life. Let’s learn all about Elise Kress’ life.

Early Life

London Elise Kress’ date of birth is 2nd November 1992 in Texas, USA. Her parents’ names are Christine and Welton. She was raised with her three siblings, Madison, Kelsey, and Sydney. All families always support each other. Elise Kress went to Lenawee Christin School in Adrian, Michigan, for early education. There needs to be more information for her further education.

Professional Life

Elise Kress always wished to become an actress, and in the movies like Into the Storm, Insidious: Chapter 3, and Oz The great and powerful, she did an amazing performance.

Therefore, she loves the stunt woman’s job. Besides being a stunt woman, she starred in other projects such as The Oman House And Ghost Adventures. Currently, Kress is not doing anything; she just decided to stay home with her family.

Relationship Status

London Elise Kress married Nathan Kress. They met when they were working on the film Into the storm. In 2015, they got engaged at the Angeles National Forest in Southern California. After some time, in 2015, they got married in Los Angeles.

The interesting fact is that she wore her grandmother’s wedding dress, that’s why she believed that she would bring her luck. In 2018, a baby girl was born in their home, and the parents have been devoted to their daughter Rose Carolyn Kress. Both Nathan and London are enjoying their life with their daughter.

London Elise Kress Net Worth

London always worked so well in almost all projects which brought her wealth. However, no one knows about her net worth. Well, she has a joint net worth with her husband, Nathan, which is almost $1.7 million.