Here Is Everything That You Want to Know About Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is a popular name in showbiz and known to the public as a professional actor. He is known as Oberyn Martell from his hit series Games of Thrones. Besides, his other popular roles were noted in The Great Wall or Series Triple Frontier, Narcos, and The Mandalorian. Everyone want to know Pedro Pascal net worth, life, career, relationship, and all that; let’s talk about it.

Early Life

Pedro Pascal was born on 2nd April 1975 in Santiago. His full name is Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal. His parents’ names are Jose Balmaceda and Veronica Pascal Ureta. Pedro’s mother is a professional child psychologist, and his father is a fertility doctor.

However, he has a brother named Lucas Balmaceda . he is also an actor. No one knows where he got his elementary and high school education. But, he was always interested in swimming and made part of the state championship in 1986. Pascal learned from the Orange County School of arts and chose the Tisch arts school for higher studies.

Relationship Status

Pedro Pascal is single but dated Lena Headey, a professional actress and co-star in the Game of Thrones series. She had been in the series since 2014 and, after the engagement, called it off in 2017.

Professional Life

Pedro began his professional life in 2005 with the movie ‘Hermanas.’ After that, Pedro performed in Paul De Santo in 2011. Moreover, other popular movies of Pedro were The Adjustment Bureau, Sweet Little Lies, Bloodsucking Bastards, Sweets, a European mercenary movie, The Great Wall, and many more are included.

Pedro Pascal worked with stars such as Jing Tian, Andy Lau, Willem Dafoe, and others are included. In 2018, he worked in three movies: Prospect, The Equalizer 2, and if Beale Street Could Talk. Pedro performed in an action-adventure movie named Triple Frontier as a former pilot named Francisco Catfish Morales.

He has finished producing the movie Wonder Woman 1984, which will be released in 2022. The movie featured talented stars like Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, and many more. Pedro is working on an upcoming project named We Can be Heroes.

The multitalented Pedro also performed well in the tv series. The most popular series of Pedro are Good vs. Evil, Downtown, Undressed, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Touched by an Angel, Dio, NYPD Bluem Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Without a Trace, Earth vs. spider, and many others.

Moreover, you will be surprised; he appeared in many music videos such as Make Some Noise in 2011, Fire Meet Gasoline, music video of artists for We Are One’s Imagine, etc.

Pedro Pascal Net Worth

Pascal earned a handsome amount of money by performing in movies, tv-series, and music videos. Pedro Pascal net worth is almost $ 30 million.

Social Media Appearance

People love him so much and follow him on social media platforms. Pascal is active on Instagram under the account @pascalispunk, with more than 1.4 million followers. He also has a Twitter account with 482.1k followers and on Facebook with 137k followers.