Here Is Everything That You Want To Know About Stormi MayaHere Is Everything That You Want To Know About Stormi Maya

Let’s talk about all the details of a young actress named Stormi Maya. She is very young and has a successful career because of her acting talent. The full name of Stormi is Stormi Maya Alvardo. Stormi Maya was born on 6th June 1995 in Bronx, NYC, USA.

She grew up in the Bronx, NYC, and has African American and Latino roots. There is no data available regarding her parents and siblings. she considers herself a spiritual person and points out that she is a regular practitioner of Buddhism and Taoism. She is living a healthy lifestyle and has a fantastic look.

Stormi Maya loves to eat fries and udon. She loves to listen to Aerosmith, Cranberries, and Anything Motown. Another interesting fact is that her favorite animal is a cow.

Social Media Appearance

Stormi Maya is a young star and is active on social platforms. She has more than 330k fans on Instagram and promotes herself while sharing pieces of her life.

Relationship Status

Stormi married Andre Alvarado on 28th October 2016. The couple dated for some time. They kept secret their dating details therefor; we don’t know when they met. Some speculations also say that the couple may have split, but that is not confirmed news.

Professional Life

Stormi Maya began her public appearance as the Playboy Playmate. Stormi always lived to act in theater and constantly performed in New York. After that, she became popular in the media, providing more opportunities for her acting career.

She was very persistent and succeeded in finding roles in films such as Playing With Dolls: Havoc, Butterfly Chasers, Prince Harming, and many more. Moreover, she also appeared in Playboy editions in Slovenia, Croatia, and Venezuela. Besides acting, she is also trying to work on her music career.

Stormi Maya’s Net Worth

No doubt, the young actress has a prominent acting career and succeeded in every field. She earned money, and according to sources, the net worth of Stormi Maya is almost $1 million.