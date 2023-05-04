How Old Is Bouba Savage, Net Worth, Career, Relationship Status and Physical Appearance

Bouba Savage is a popular African American rapper and artist. He got famous because of his popular song Ima Savage. Let’s here know all about the rapper and artist, like how old is Bouba Savage, their net worth, personal and professional life, and other details.

Bouba Savage was born on 17th October 2006 in Guinea and grew up in the United States. He holds dual citizenship in this way. At the age of 12, he started recording songs and came back to the USA. He received recognition for his incredible songs like Ima Savage, Amazing, Blue Cheese, and Bush It Down.

Career

Bouba Savage began his career at the age of 12 by recording songs. He worked with fellow New York artists A Boogie Wit A Hoodie and Sheck Wes. he tried to create a new environment with music that immersed him in the new culture.

Bouba emerged as hip hop young and exciting new artist. He posted his first ever song named Ima Savage at the age of 12. his songs hit everyone and got thousand of views on YouTube. The official music video for the song has reached over 1 million views.

Savage later established himself as one of hip-hop’s young and exciting new artists. At age 12, he posted his first-ever song titled Ima Savage. His first song surprisingly garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. As of now, the official music video for the song has over 1 million views.

Bouba is a New York-based artist who delivered a handful of songs in 2021. Since the time of his hit song, he has created many other songs and established his name in the music industry. He has almost 28,000 listeners on Spotify and 118k subscribers on YouTube. You can listen to Lockdown, HaHa, and YAYA in his recent tracks.

Moreover, he has signed to New York powerhouse collective Highbridge The Label. Savage released his first song, named Wanna Hate through the powerhouse collective. The track is released from his first project, ‘I’m Amazing.’

Also, he delivered many songs with the collaborations Kidnap, fallout, and Beam with Wowdy HBTL.

Besides Ima Savage, he uploaded many videos like Run Up, Savage Talk, bands, Amazing, Clout, Buss It Down, and Watch Me. He uploaded many songs from his debut album, released on 26th January 2023. The most recent official music video, ‘Less Time,’ was uploaded on this date.

How Old Is Bouba Savage, Height, Weight

Everyone is curious about his age and asks how old is Bouba Savage. He started work early and first recorded a song released at 12. The weight is 50 kg, and the height is 5 feet and one inch.

Bouba Savage’s Net Worth

The Popular teenage star is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Bouba is $5 million.

Relationship Status and Social Media Appearance

Bouba is single, yet, he is just focusing on his music career. There are no controversies or news regarding his scandal or relationship. He is active on Instagram, where he has more than 461k followers. You can follow under the name @boubasavage. Besides, people watch his videos and clips on YouTube.