How Old Is La La Anthony, American Media Personality, Net Worth

Who Is La La Anthony?

La La was born on 25th June 1980 in Brooklyn, New York. Puerto Rican, her parents raised her in New York City. Anthony has one younger brother and two sisters.

Early Life

La La has been active in many activities since childhood. Music was her main primary focus. Anthony graduated from Redan High School in Georgia. She also went to Howard University, and her major was communications.

Professional Life

La La Anthony started her career at the age of 15 in Georgia. She was co-hosted with rapper Ludacris. Moreover, in 2001, she departed the station to become MTV’s Direct Effect and Total Request Live co-host. At nineteen, she co-hosted with The B-Syde on 92.3 The Beat in Los Angeles.

Tyson, Mike Tyson’s documentary won the Regard Knockout Award in France. The documentary was shown at the Cannes Film Festival and featured her as a producer.

In addition, she made her off-broadway debut in Love Loss and What I wore in October 2011. She debuted a cosmetic line in February 2012 and a clothesline in 2013.

She engaged with NBA star Carmelo in 2004, and they welcomed their son Kiyan on 7th March 2007. Their wedding shot was aired on 10th July 2010 with the title Full Court Wedding.

She filed for separation from Anthony in June 2019 after 11 years of marriage. They separated in 2017 due to infidelity suspicions of adultery and having a child and reunited in 2018. She always prioritizes her son, and they separated on excellent terms.

Net Worth

La La Anthony is a well-known American television personality actor who is earning a handsome amount of money. The net worth of La La Anthony is $30 million.

Relationship Status

They made their relationship official after two years of dating. In an interview in 2021, she is famous for the saying, “Think Like a Man.” Moreover, she said she discovered her endurance and strength in this most difficult divorce decision. Also, she said she would never marry again and be ready for a serious relationship.

Social Media Appearance

La La is active on social media, such as Instagram. She has more than 12.7 million followers under the name @lala. Her Facebook has 2,7 million fans, and Twitter has 4.6 million fans.

