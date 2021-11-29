How to Sleep Better at Night – Tips and Food

By : Mehwish

Sleep is a resting state in which your body and mind are not working at your interest condition. Sleep recharges your mind and body. Without a night of healthy sleep, the brain cannot work properly. A night of good sleep is essential for your health, weight, mood, and hormone levels.

Disordered sleep can cause many health problems. For a healthy lifestyle, you must take 6 to 9 hours of sleep every day. It works as a strong tonic for your life. Irregular sleeps affect your health increase or decrease weight, disorder in hormones, and also affect your metabolism brain working. So always take a good and sound sleep.

Here are some tips and habits for good sleep.

Go to your bed on a regular time daily. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine at night times. These things reduce your sleep. Yoga and daily exercise help you feel relaxed and calm. Take a cup of warm milk before going to bed. Warm milk relaxes your mind and senses and helps in good sleep. Do not eat heavy food before sleeping and not take too much drink. It disturbs your sleep. Take dinner 2 hours before sleeping. Take shower with warm water and try to forget your problem and keep your mind relaxed. A massage of hands, feet, and neck before sleeping feel you relaxed. Your bed is a place where you feel relaxed. So your bed should be neat and clean and in the dark and no noise should be present in your room. Make your room environment more comfortable. Turning off the television and computer before sleeping. This gives you time to prepare yourself for sleep. Avoid sleeping during the daytime. This will disturb your night sleep. Just take a 10 to 15 minutes nap to feel relaxed during the day.

Here are some foods that give you healthy sleep.

Almonds warm milk cheese whole grains, beans eggs meats seafood soybeans nuts

Always use these meals for dinner. They give you a healthy sleep. Pasta, fresh vegetables, meat, macaroni, and seafood are best for healthy sleep.

After enough sleep, your brain works very sharp, you feel fresh. A night of good sleep also helps you with weight control and keeps your blood pressure level normal. Healthy sleep is the key to a successful life.