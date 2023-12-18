Biography and Facts About Young Model and Actress Jade Kimiko 

Jade Kimiko is a famous American actress, model, and film star. She was born on 26th February 2000 in Seattle, Washington, United States. Everyone knows her because of Jade’s work in web scenes and videos.

She caught the attention of the audience through her magazine and advertisement photoshoots. Also, she has been honored with multiple awards in her career that started in 2022.

Jade’s first shoot was with the movie studio ‘Hussie Models.’ She worked as an actress with other studios like Team Skeet. Let’s take a glimpse her early life, professional life, personal life, etc.

Early and Professional Life

Jade was born on 26th February 2000 in Washington, United States. She started her career very young and achieved massive success in the entertainment industry.

She has also been featured in videos with celebrities like Morgan Lee and Jade Kush. She has had a remarkable journey across multiple industries through her hard work and determination.

Jade started as an actor and introduced herself as a businesswoman and model. Her success is a testament to anyone who can achieve their dreams with dedication.

She made herself a celebrity by showcasing her unconditional talent for modeling. This industry was a dream destination for her. She is also an OnlyFans account where she shares her stylish pictures with fans.

Education Details

At age four, Jade went to a nearby school for basic education. After that, she joined a higher secondary school and completed this study. However, we are still determining where she got her bachelor’s degree, but we will share once we get the information.

Relationship Status

Jade has a private life and never revealed information regarding her family and way of living. She is not involved in any romantic relationship. She is just focusing on her career at this time.

Net Worth

Jade Kimiko is a role model and a successful businesswoman. She always worked so hard with determination to earn a lot of money. The estimated net worth of Jade is $101k. She has a strong commitment to achieving career goals at very young age.

Social Media Appearance

Jade has already got much attention and built strong connections with followers on social media. She communicates with her fans and has an OnlyFans account where paid subscribers can get her gorgeous pictures.

Jade Kimiko’s Physical Appearance

Jade Kimiko is just 23 years old at this time and seems so attractive. The height of Jade is 5 feet 2 inches, and 43 kg weighs. The body measurements of Jade are 33-24-34 inches. Her black hair and brown eyes make her more gorgeous.

Facts