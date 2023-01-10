Jake Paul Bio, Early and Professional Life, Relationship Status and Net Worth

Jake Paul is a popular and younger YouTuber and actor. The world knew him when he played Dirk’s role in the series Bizaardvark that aired on Disney Channel. The interesting fact is that he likes wrestling and never stopped doing it. People want to know about Jake Paul net worth, bio, career, and all other details. Let’s talk about it.

Early Life

Jake was born on 17th January 1997 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. His full name is Jake Joseph Paul, and his nick is Jake. Gregory Allan Paul is his father’s name, and his mother is Pamela Ann Stepnick. Moreover, he has a brother named Logan Paul. Jake Paul completed his graduation from Westlake High School. At this time, he lives in Calabasas, CA, USA.

Body Measurements

His height is 1.88 meters, and he weighs 85 kg. Jake Paul’s body measurements are 40-32-35.

https://www.instagram.com/jakepaul/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=2ff9ce02-029d-4eae-b91c-fa03fb805544

Relationship Status

Jake Paul is in a relationship with Erik Costell. She is known as a model on Instagram. Besides, Erik writes and sings songs and has her YouTube channel too. Jake reported that his favorite male actor is Chris Hemsworth, and the actress is Emma Stone. Also, my favorite holiday place is Paris, and he likes to listen to music and travel.

Jake Paul opened an account on Vine in 2013 and gained popularity quickly. he got 2 million followers on it. He made an appearance at Dance Camp in 2016. Moreover, he started a YouTube channel with more than 19 million subscribers. One of her best roles was noted in a movie named Mono by Fox Digital Studios Film.

Jake Paul Net Worth

Jake is very young and earned a handsome amount of money. According to sources, Jake Paul net worth is almost $19 million. He gets most of money from his acting career and YouTube channel.