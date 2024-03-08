Jay All Day’s Girlfriend Amariah Morales Age

Amariah is a popular Instagram star and model. She loves to post pictures about her daily life, outfits, and intimates. Jay All Dya is a well-known American comedian and social media personality. He is known as Jay Kinda Funny and popular for his YouTube and TikTok videos. Amariah and Jay have been dating for two years. Let’s discuss all the details of Jay’s All Day girlfriend, such as Amariah Morales’s age, career, personal life, and other details.

Early Life

Amariah Morales was born on 18th April 2001 in South Lake, California, United States. She was born into a Christian family and therefore follows Christianity. She grew up with four siblings: two brothers and two sisters. From 2009 to 2017, Amariah lived in an Air Force base in Italy and other places like Colorado, California, Florida, and Nevada.

Her parents are from Puerto Rico and Mexico, but she never disclosed her parents’ identities to the public. Once, the influencer shared a picture with her mother on Instagram during Mother’s Day in 2018. Amariah participated in soccer and softball teams during high school. She got a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida in Orlando in May 2023. She was an art student at the University of Orlando.

Career

Amariah Morales is a popular Instagram and TikTok personality who loves to share photos and videos. Most of the content is regarding her fashion and personal moments. The girlfriend of Jay All Day has more than 975 thousand followers on Instagram. Not only this, she is also active on other platforms like Twitter and TikTok. Yes! The TikTok sensation created an account during COVID-19 to entertain the fans and upload videos like pranks, challenges, lip Sync, and dance clips.

Furthermore, there are more than 2.3 million followers on TikTok and over 108k on Twitter.

Besides, Amariah has an OnlyFans account where she shares content with her audience. The influencer began her modeling career in 2017 when she shifted to Florida. Amariah is an ambassador of Fashion Nova and promotes the company on social platforms. She has been featured in fashion magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. The talented lady Amariah is also an entrepreneur and founder of Chrumami Apparel. The company sells shorts, jumpsuits, leggings, and BBL jackets.

Relationship Status

Amariah is not married yet; however, she has been dating American comedian and YouTuber Jay All Day. She gained most of her fame as the girlfriend of Jay All Day. They engaged in October 2021 after dating for some time. The couple also collaborate to create content, especially on TikTok and YouTube. Amariah also posted many videos on social media. Once, she posted a picture with Jay with the caption ”my sweetheart.”

Amariah Morales’s Net Worth

Amariah Morales’s net worth is approximately $1 million. She is best known for her work in the fashion industry and social media model. She has been featured in various magazines like Vogue and Elle. Well, modeling and social platforms are Amariah’sAmariah’s primary earning sources.

Amariah Physical Attributes

Everyone wants to know about Amariah Morales’s age. She was born on 18th April 2001 so she was so young then. Amariah Morales’s age is just 23 years old. The young lady seems gorgeous as her height is 5 feet and 5 inches, and she weighs around 47 kg. Amariah’s actual body measurements are 38-25-39 inches. Her dark brown eyes and hair make her a more attractive personality.