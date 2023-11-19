Jeopardy Masters Schedule Host, Structure, and Other Guideline

Jeopardy! Masters is the most significant competition show, and some of the best players participate. Fans are so excited and don’t want to miss it.

Therefore, we are sharing all the details that you need to know. So please scroll down and get the complete guide to the competitors and everything between them.

What is Jeopardy Masters?

Jeopardy is the best contestants show who will compete for the title of Jeopardy! Masters champion. The winner will get a $500,000 prize.

Who Will Host?

Ken Jennings is the ultimate Jeopardy! Goat host who is handling this tournament. He topped Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer a few years ago in the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Tournament.

Monday will broadcast the first episode of the Jeopardy! Masters tournament that will pit some of the show’s most successful candidates against each other who will become a different kind of Jeopardy! Champion.

Who are the Jeopardy! Masters contestants?

The six highest ranked Jeopardy! Contestants cut this tournament.

Matt Amodio

Matt had a 38-game winning streak across two Jeopardy! Seasons. Also, he is on the third number in both all-time consecutive games and has the highest winnings in the regular season.

Sam Buttery

Sam was a professor’s tournament champion in 2021 with a 96.1 percent response rate.

Andrew He

Andrew He, has remained a five-day champion once and led all 38 contestants with the largest Daily Double wager at $14,000.

James Holzhauer

James is a revolutionary Jeopardy! Contestant who had a 32 game with stream and a runner-up in the Jeopardy! Goat.

Mattea Roach

Mattea had 23 games with a streak on the all-time consecutive wins list and ranked 6 in regular season winnings with $560,983.

Amy Schneider

Amy had a 40-game win streak, and her name is included in those four people who earn more than $1 million in regular season games.

How Does this Show Work?

This tournament is played in a series of league-style games that include Jeopardy! Double Jeopardy! And Final Jeopardy!. Players get points rather than the cumulative number at the end of each game.

The winner got 3 points, the second earned 1 point, and the third earned 0 points. After the seven episodes and on the completion of fourteen games, the top players will led to the Semifinals on the basis of a point system.

So that means the championship concludes with the top three players competing for the Master’s Finals.

Jeopardy! Masters Game Structure

In the first and second games, there will be six competitors who play and get the chance to participate in Game 3. The two winners from these matches will face another competitor in the third game who will be randomly selected.

This structure continues throughout Game 7, and at that point, the two lowest-ranking players will be awarded their respective prizes and end their time in the tournament.

Games 8 and 9 feature Games 15 through 18, where the four remaining players will face each other over four games in many combinations.

Moreover, the matchpoints will be reset before Game 15, and at the end of Game 18, the player with the fewest match points from the semifinals will be awarded fourth place.

In the end, the final three will play against each other in a two-game total-point affair with all-match points.