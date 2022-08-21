Jorge Garcia’s Net Worth, Bio, personal and professional life

Jorge Garcia is a well-known comedian and earned fame because of his role as Hugo: Hurley Reyes in Lost. He appeared in movies and television like Mr. Sunshine, Fringe, Hawaii Five, and iSteve. Let’s talk about Jorge Garcia’s Net Worth, Bio, and personal and professional life.

Early Life of Jorge Garcia

Jorge’s date of birth is born on 28th April 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska. His mother’s name is Dora Mesa and his father, Humberto Garcia, is a Chilean-born doctor. He went to San Clement High School in San Juan Capistrano, California, and was also raised here.

He got a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of California in 1995. Moreover, he also studied at the acting school named Beverly Hills Playschool.

Professional life

Jorge got fame because of his amazing role as Hector Lopez in the tv series named Becker. He is also recognized for his role of Hugo “hurley” in the tv series Lost that played from 2004 to 2010. Garcia and his girlfriend Bethany created a vlog called Geronimo Jack’s Bread which was a podcast about the show.

He had also made an appearance on How I Met Your Mother’s Blitzgivinh on 22nd November 2010. In other words, in Mr. Sunshine’s role, D Diego Soto, in January 2012, Olive Jackson, Jonathan Pryce, and Camillia Luddington are incredible.

Relationship Status

Jorge Garcia married Rebecca on 22nd June 2019. The marriage ceremony was in Ireland. She is an actress who appeared many times on screen in supporting roles. Moreover, his wife also made an appearance in the movie Maggie in 2017 and played the Susan Barnes role in the episode Hawaii Five 0.

Weight Loss Journey of Jorge Garcia

Because of poor breathing patterns, Jorge gained weight, but that was not a major concern; it was harmful to his health. Many personal trainers and dieticians worked with him and suggested he try the Nooch diet.

The diet deactivated yeast to break down lipids for weight loss. All processed fatty and dairy foods were prohibited, and vegetables, fruits, and meats were major meals.

He started to exercise regular push-ups, arm circles, running, breathing, and other exercises to maintain the weight. In the starting, he shed almost 100 pounds and 400 pounds after following the diet. Jorge’s diet plan was so strict.

Jorge Garcia’s Net Worth

Jorge Garcia is earning a handsome amount of money. Jorge Garcia’s net worth is almost $5 million.