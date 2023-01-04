Joumana Kidd Bio, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth, and Other Details.

Joumana got famous because of her husband, Jason Kidd. Jason is a famous basketball player. Joumana Kidd’s date of birth is 28th September 1972 in California. Her full name is Joumana Marie Kidd, and she belongs to Middle Eastern countries. She got her education from San Francisco University and a bachelor’s degree in communications.

She became popular as a journalist and ex-wife of Jason Kidd. However, they separated in 2017, and the couple has three kids.

Relationship of Joumana and Jason Kidd

Jason and Joumana met in 1997 and fell in love with each other. After a month of dating, they decided to marry.

Jason, Joumana Kidd’s husband, is a popular American basketball player and also became a five-time all-NBA first-team member, nine-time NBA All defensive tea, and ten-time NBA all-star.

He left basketball in 2013 and became the head coach. Now Jason is the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. After two years of relationship, they signed the divorce paper. Joumana claimed that her husband broke her rib and damaged her hearing.

Meanwhile, Jason claimed that his wife was emotionally unstable and installed tracking devices in his care. Police also arrested Jason in 2001 because of domestic violence for assaulting his wife. They also have three children named Miah, Jazelle, and son Trey.

Current Love Life

According to rumors, Joumana had an affair with Tyler Evans that year when she got divorced. However, Jeremy also claimed to be her boyfriend in 2007. However, there is no information regarding it. She is determined to keep her private life a secret after the divorce.

On the other hand, Jason Kidd had an affair during the marriage, which was the reason for the divorce. After divorced, he started a relationship with a fashion model named Porchla Coleman. She also got pregnant and gave birth to the child in 2010. Then they engaged and tied in a knot, and then Porchla also gave birth to a second child.

Joumana Kidd Career

Joumana Kidd is a popular journalist and host in the American television and news magazine named Extra. During her career, she attended many ceremonies, such as the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame. However, Joumana Kidd is famous for his appearance in Xtreme Sports Mashups, Wow, and Vamp U.

In 2015, he was seen in tv series named Breaking bread. Besides, she was also cast in reality series named Let’s Talk about Pep. Her last tv screen was “the Journey’ which aired on Net TV.

Joumana Kidd Net Worth

Joumana made money from her acting and journalist career. She never disclosed her current net worth. However, her husband, Jason Kidd, net worth is almost $90 million.