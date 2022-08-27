Jules Daoud Bio, Personal and Professional Life

Jules Daoud is a popular American reality tv star and vest known as Jules, one of “Summer House’s” new members. The show summer house is telecasted on Wednesday evening at 9 o clock. Basically, Jules Dauod started her career as a freelance content writer and social media marketer.

Well, in the next two years, she continued to work with highly developing businesses. She loves traveling, self-care, yoga, and hanging out with friends in her free time.

Early Life of Jules Daoud

Jules Daoud is a popular actress and was born in 1995. She was born in the United States and grew up in Cincinnati. Jules lost her father when she was 15 years old. Jules went to Cincinnati Hugh School and also got a bachelor’s degree in science.

After that, she went to DePaul University because she wanted to become a doctor. However, after some time, she found that her actual interest was fashion; therefore, she launched Simply Jules. That is a fashion and lifestyle blog that she started in 2013.

Social Media Appearance

Jules Daoud is active on social media platforms such as Instagram, with 67.9k followers. Besides, she is also active on Twitter with 3.8 k followers.

Professional Life

Jules Dauod Net Worth

Jules is earning a handsome amount of money. She has a successful career as a fashion blogger, actor, freelance, and entrepreneur. Moreover, she also started a new setup with the name Simply Jules. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Jules is $500k.

Professional Life

Jules started a business as a freelance content writer. She is also a social media marketer and has also pursued her bachelor of science degree. With the freelancing career, she developed her successful career.

Moreover, her family also owns Gold Star Chilli, which is located in Cincinnati, Ohio. This was established in 1965 in the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Summer House Season 3

Jules is one of the stars of Bravo Summer House Season 3. It is an American reality television series that aired on 13th January 2017. This show is well known because of Jules Dauod because she is the newest member of the cast of Summer house. It is all about a group of men and women who share a summer house in Montauk and attempt to get away from city life.

Relationship Status

Jules is not linked with anyone at this time. According to some sources, she was linked with a Summer house member named Carl Radke. But she always focused on her career.