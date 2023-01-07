Juliet Evancho Bio, life, Career, and Net Worth 2022

Juliet Evancho is a popular model and reality tv star. Her sister Jackie Evancho is a singer, and they both participated together in the show named Growing up. Juliet was too scared to come out as transgender, but she did, and Evancho gave her full support. She was a brace and won millions of hearts because of her decision.

Early Life of Juliet Evancho

Juliet was born on 27th May 1998 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born as a boy, and her name was Jacob. Lisa and Michael Evancho were her parents. Julie grew up with her two sisters and a brother. She spent most of her childhood at her birthplace and finished high school in 2017. There is no other information available regarding her education.

Juliet always liked to play with female toys like dolls and was not attracted to guns and cars. She started talking to her family about it and considered that she needed a doctor. At that time, she was eight years old, even though she did not know the term transgender. Suppressing her emotions was causing depression in Juliet. After a few years, she started her transformation and had the full support of her family. Her sister talked to Trump about transgender rights in America, and her family also supported LGBTQ rights.

Career and Troubles

Juliet was very young when she began her career. She collaborated with her sister on a few projects. She continued her dream as a model and also wanted to fight for LGBTQ rights. Her sister is a very good singer as she also sang the National anthem at Donald’s Tramp inauguration, and at that time, Juliet was in Philadelphia for her surgery.

Her sister always supported her and talked about it. Her most prominent work is for Vancouver Fashion Week. After fighting for the right of the LGBTQ population, she sued Pine Richland school because they stopped her from entering in girls’ restroom. The children’s parents complained about this; however, she fought a case and won.

Personal Life

Juliet posted On Twitter about a guy named Deven Paul. They had been dating for a couple of years, but suddenly all tweets disappeared. Juliet has a good relationship with Shaun Michael. They look great together, and fans really love them.

Juliet Evancho Net Worth

Juliet has a successful modeling career, and his net worth is under review. No One knows about Juliet Evancho net worth. She worked so hard for many magazines, and her estimated earnings are $132,835.