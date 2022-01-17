Kanwal Aftab and zulqarnain sikandar wedding ceremonies

Karachi ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The wedding ceremonies of Pakistan’s famous tiktoker couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar has started.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar tied the knot last year. Now preparations for their wedding have begun with Milad. They have uploaded their pictures and videos on their social media and after that the marriage ceremonies have now officially started.

Kanwal Aftab was born in Lahore, Pakistan on Jan 9, 1998. She is a famous tiktok star and works for many entertainment channels. She schooled at Lahore and graduated from the University of Central Punjab Lahore.

Kanwal Aftab also worked for Urdupoint Entertainment Videos. She is a model and has huge fan following on Instagram and Tiktok.