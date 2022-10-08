Karla McCoy From TLC’s Smothered Season 3

Karla McCoy g popularity when she appeared in Smothered Season 3. Her daughter, Rykia Lewis, was also part of it. People are curious to know about their bond and all details that they share with the public. The mother and daughter give each other bikini waxes. Let’s talk about all the details of THL’s smothered season 3 actress Karla McCoy.

Life of Karla McCoy

Karla was born on 12th July 1976 in Cuba, Alabama. She lives in Jacksonville. In fact, her parents played a big role in her career. Karla has two siblings named Dormeka and Quenesha Green. She often talks about them on social media. Karla is active on social media under the username @savvytuskerfitness, where she shared the stories of how she grew up along with her siblings.

Dormeka, her sister, went to Sumter Country High School and The University of West Alabama. Moreover, she worked at Medical Solutions and then at East Mississippi State Hospital. She got the certificate of nursing assistant at Rush Foundation hospital as a certified Phlebotomist.

However, the second sister Quenesha went to the University of Maryland Global Campus and worked in the US Navy as an information security manager. Karla went for her education at the University of West Alabama and got a degree in special education and teaching. After that, Karla enrolled at Grand Canyon University and got a master’s degree in Special Education and Teaching.

Physical Appearance

Karla’s height is five feet and eight inches, and she weighs 30punds. She took care of herself and became serious about working out and lost her grandmother because of heart disease. She is a fitness enthusiast who shared her weight loss journey. McCoy shared that she lost almost 50 pounds on 2nd January 2021. Her weight helped her to maintain her cholesterol and blood pressure level. Her cholesterol level has reduced from 60 mg to 40 mg.

Professional Life

Karla McCoy is a personal trainer and weight loss specialist. She graduated with special education and chose her career. she continued her career in teaching and became a fitness trainer. Karla earned certification and founded her business, Savvy Tusker fitness and Lifestyle. Karla became a certified weight loss specialist in 2020. She was casted in Smothered season 3.

Relationship Status

Karla is a married woman, but she does not reveal her husband’s detail. She never posted any information about him on social media. Karla tweeted on Twitter in August 2017 and said her husband’s love note was left for her. She has two children a son Robert and a daughter Rykia. Both daughter and mother appeared in Smothered season 3.

Net Worth

According to sources, she earns a handsome amount of money. Her estimated net worth is almost $400k.