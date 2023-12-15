The Co-Host Khalyla Kuhn and Bobby Lee Are In a Romantic Relationship

Everyone is familiar with Afro-Asian podcast host and former biochemistry tutor Khalyla Kuhn. She is well-known as the girlfriend of Bobby Lee, who is a famous actor, comedian, and podcast host.

Both have been hosting together in podcast ‘TigerBelly’ since 2015. Khalyla has had several successes in her career; let’s explore her life and see all her achievements.

Early life

Khalyla Kuhn’s birth date is 31st October 1984 in Cebu, Philippines. Her real name is Khalyla Shangra Kuhn. Her father was an American national, and her mother was Filipino.

The mother’s name is Marites Kuhn, who shifted along with Khalyla as a child. She also has a sibling named Julianna Khan, who grew up in the following years.

Regarding her education, Kuhn went to college, majoring in biochemistry. It was her subject of interest; therefore, she started working as a tutor and taught a course like biochemistry, anatomy, physiology, and microbiology.

Professional Life

Kayla started working at 17 when she performed many jobs, like selling food and waiting tables on the street. After graduation, she began tutoring children related to the vast field of biochemistry because it was related to her primary subject.

Besides biochemistry, Kuhn taught biology, physiology, microbiology, and anatomy. When she shifted to the United States, Kuhn could not find work in the field. She worked hard and got a stable income and even a beach house.

During that time, she met Bobby Lee, who invited her as co-host in the new upcoming podcast ‘Tigerbelly’ created by Bobby Lee and first released in September 2015.

She participated in every episode, and just after a year, this podcast was ranked among the other All Things comedy podcasts. It created their best income and gained popularity in a very short time.

‘All Things’ Comedy podcast was created by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal, who are world-class comedy connoisseurs. It was a digital content creation studio that hosted a variety of popular comedians.

Besides, she hosts many shows like The Pornhub Podcast with Asa Akira, Laugh Aid and many others. Popular guests she did with Jordan Peele and Eric Stonestreet.

Was Lee and Khalyla Met On Tinder App?

Khalyla and Bobby said they met in the YouTube show ‘Hot Ones.’ This show provides the viewers with precise answers from many celebrities.

Among other questions, Bobby was asked to identify the girl who was lying in a fruit loop bath, and he replied, ‘That’s my girlfriend. He said they met on a dating app named Tinder, where he sent some pictures to Khalyla from the set as an icebreaker.

Well, they entered a relationship and then went on their first date. Bobby and Khalyla married in 2016 in a church in New York. The couple does not have children but lives together with their brown dog in Southern California.

Bobby Lee

The real name of Bobby Lee is Robert Lee Jr, who was born on 18th September 1971 in San Diego, California, USA. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 1994.

Bobby began his comedy career at the La Jolla Comedy Store and then shifted to Hollywood. Their first screen appearance was noticed in The Underground Comedy movie in 1999.

Another famous character was seen in the Mad Tv comedy series aired from 2008 to 2016. The public knows her as Bobby in Pineapple Express from 2008. His signature sense of humor and unique appearance make him unforgettable to the public.

In the podcast, Bobby Lee also revealed that he has been an old friend of adult film actress Asa Akira. She also belonged to many influential figures in the industry.

Net Worth

More than 250 episodes of the podcast ‘tiger belly’ have aired, and he made most of his money from it. The channel is monetized, giving approximately $10,000 every month. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Khalyla Kuhn is $ 1 million.

Physical Appearance

Khalyla Kuhn is an attractive woman. She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 60 kg. Her light brown hair and dark brown eyes make her more gorgeous. Also, Khalyla has different tattoos on her body.