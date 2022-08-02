Luke Eisner’s age, net worth, Career, Personal and Professional Life

Luke Eisner is a popular American actor and model. He is well known because of her role in the movie “Tall Girl.” He worked as a wedding DJ and fashion model. Let’s talk about Luke Eisner’s age, net worth, and professional and personal life.

Early Life of Luke Eisner’s Age

Luke Eisner was born on 1st August 1996. His birthplace is Madison, Wisconsin. His parents’ names are Bill and Denise Eisner. Bill is an advertising entrepreneur and used to work for Coca-cola. Now Luke Eisner’s age is 26 years.

Luke got his education from Greendale High School. After that, he traveled to Los Angels for graduation. At that time, he was interested in music.

He also pursued his dream of playing the guitar and piano. For that purpose, he also enrolled himself at the Thorton School of Music. After graduation, he created VOILA with his buddy Gun Ross. Luke started his career as a wedding DJ along with his cousin and switched to modeling.

Professional Life

Luke started his modeling career as an IMG model. He worked on many campaigns such as Ralph Lauren, American Eagle, Revolve, Stuart Weitzman, Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and H & M. In the music industry, he sang for vocals, VOILA.

At VOILA, he shared the stage with other artists such as Kesha, X Ambassador, and the Fray. Also, Luke is a member of the band The Fray.

In Addition. Luke Eisner made his debut in the ABC program “The Goldbergs.” ” His first Netflix series was also released in the same year, named “Tall Girl.” ” In his other movies and tv shows, Growing Up Gorman, Family Reunion, Tiger Within, Timeline, and The Goldbergs.

Net Worth

Luke Eisner is a wealthy model, actor, and musician. Luke is earning a handsome amount of money and is well-known for his work in television shows and movies. The total net worth of Luke Eisner is almost $600,000.

Relationship Status

Luke Eisner is dating Kirby Johnson. She is an actress and appeared in many movies like Hannah Grace and 5150. She also became a social media influencer along with Luke and was featured in the show Hollywood Coach 2013.

They continuously write about each other and post on social media. They have been dating since 2018.

Social Media Appearance

Luke Eisner is active on social media platforms such as Instagram; he has 646k followers; on Facebook, he has 1.7k followers.

Not only this, but Luke also has an account on TikTok under the username @lukeeisnerofficialtiktok. Moreover, her YouTube channel under the name @Kriby&Luke Diaries has 14.2k subscribers.