The German Based Twitch Streamer Lydia Violet went viral on YouTube

Lydia Violet is a popular German-based Twitch streamer and Social Media influencer. She has the best sense of humor and posts gaming, comedy, and lifestyle content on Instagram.

Lydia also has a YouTube channel and posts a variety of content. Now, she has become one of the popular influencers. Let’s look at her life, career, net worth, etc., and see how she went viral quickly.

Early Life

Lydia was born on 21 January 2003 in Manchester, England. Her real name is Lydia Wilson, and she has two siblings, Alice Wilson and James Wilson.

Her father is a businessman, and her mother works as a nurse. Lydia grew up in a loving and supportive family, and her parents always encouraged her to follow her passion.

Lydia went to the local Manchester school, where she was a student until she was 16. After that, Violet shifted with her family to London, where he enrolled in a media and communication college.

She has had a long interest in gaming and video production since childhood. Lydia started playing video games at the age of eight. Moreover, she learned how to edit movies using different tools and software.

Career

Lydia started her YouTube Channel in 2015 and posted a debut video titled ‘ Welcome to My Channel.’ this video was about herself and her channel introduction to the audience. Subsequently, she began posting on themes like gaming, pranks, reviews, vlogs, reactions, tutorials, etc.

The most popular videos on her channel are “ I Met My Boyfriend on Fortnite, I Got Banned from Roblox on This, I Spent $10,000 on Mystery Boxes, I met MrBeast in real life, I Tried to Prank my sister and many others.

In a short time, she became a successful YouTuber with 10 million followers and one billion views. Furthermore, she received honors and nominations for her YouTube channel, such as Streamy Honors, Shorty Awards, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award, and Others.

In addition, Lydia Violet is a streamer and gamer and enjoys games like Fortnite, Among Us, Minecraft, Roblox, Fall Guys, and others.

Lydia communicates with her followers while streaming her games live on Twitch. Her stream has almost 5 million followers on Twitch and 500 million views on Twitch.

Relationship Status

According to sources, Lydia is not dating anyone right now. However, she has had one previous relationship with YouTuber and gamer Jake Paulson.

The couple met online while playing Fortnite in 2018 and started dating. But this relationship ended because of unknown reasons. She also plays with other YouTubers and games such as Mr. Beast, PewDiePie, Dream, Corpse Husband, and many more.

Net Worth

Lydia is the wealthiest and highest-paid YouTuber, as her major source of income is Twitch. She earns money by running ads and collaborating with other brands. Most of the money comes from her YouTube Channel.

According to sources, Lydia’s estimated net worth is $1 million. Besides YouTube, she gets money from Twitch live streaming and has almost two thousand paid subscribers.

Lydia Violet’s Physical Appearance

Lydia Violet has a slim and fit physique, hazel blue eyes, and brown hair. Lydia is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs around 55kg. Her body measurements are 34-24-35, which makes her sexy, and her figure attracts fans.

Social media Appearance

Lydia is active on multiple social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok. Fans like her and love to watch the content. Violet has more than 41k followers on Instagram under the username @lydiavioleta_.

Moreover, she has over 20 million followers on TikTok and 5 million Facebook fans. People appreciate her content on YouTube, where she posts genres like comedy, humor, etc.