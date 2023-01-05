Maliah Michel Bio, Career, Relationship Status, and Net Worth

Maliah Michel is one of the perfect examples of a lady who always made an amazing career because of her dancing skills. She is a hip-hop dancer, stripper, and model. Let’s discuss Maliah Michel’s early life, career, and net worth.

Early life of Maliah Michel

Maliah Michel was born on 10th December 1983. Her birthplace is Houston, Texas, United States. In an interview, her family was not rich, and she also said that she spent her childhood in a one-bedroom apartment. There is no other information regarding her family. She has one sister. Moreover, there is no information regarding her educational background.

Professional life

Maliah was raised in a low-income family and started work when she was eighteen years old. Maliah went to a club at this age and noticed a stripper that fascinated her. She was fascinated by their bodies because of their move and was surprised by the stripper’s body flexibility.

Therefore, she thought that it was the right choice for her. So, Maliah started her career as a dancer in Beverly Hills in the famous club. She earned $5k per night. One of the big steps in her career was the appearance in the video Find Your Love By Drake.

Also, she appeared in videos like Make me better and Get It Shawty. After a successful career in dancing, she also gained popularity as a model and worked for magazines like King Magazine and Smooth Magazine.

Relationship Status

Maliah is also famous because of Drake, who is a popular rapper. They met in a club, and Drake noticed her talent. After that, she appeared in his videos on Jamaica as a leading dancer. They also kissed in a music movie that was not planned. However, after some time, they separated, and now they are not together anymore.

Maliah Michel Net Worth

The popular dancer and model earned a lot of money from her career. According to sources, the net worth of Maliah Michel is $300,000. She is active on social media, too, such as on Instagram she has more than 1.5 million followers.