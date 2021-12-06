Victory in NA-133 is Nawaz Sharif’s victory, Malik Nadim Kamran

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – December 6, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Senior Vice President Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz MPA Sahiwal Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that the victory of PMLN in NA-133 by polls has proved to be a mistrust against Imran Khan.

The people of Lahore have once again rejected Imran Khan and his incompetent Punjab government. The people of NA-133 have shown their love for Nawaz Sharif by making Sher (PMLN) a success.

It is to be noted that Shaista Pervaiz Malik from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has won by election in NA 133 securing 46,811 votes.

Whereas Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Chaudhry Aslam Gill remains on second number securing 32, 313 votes in NA 133 by polls.