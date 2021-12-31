Mamu Kanjan News : Girls Dead bodies found in Canal

Mamu Kanjan ( The Breaking Times News – December 31, 2021 – Ahmad Sher Kathia ) Dead Bodies of two girls recovered from a canal near village 510 GB in Mamu Kanjan town of Tandlianwala Tehsil, district Faisalabad.

The Police seized the bodies and started the operation. According to the details, the bodies of two girls were found in a floating drum in a canal near village 510 GB which comes under the area of Mamu Kanjan Sadar police station.

Residents of the area informed the local police as soon as they saw the girls dead bodies in the drum. Local police reached the spot and took the bodies in their possession and shifted them to the Rural Health Center. The ages of the girls are between 22 to 25 years. One the girls is wearing blue dress with pink sweater while the other is wearing flowery dress. The hands of the girls were tied.

The forensic team arrived at the Rural Health Center to collect samples. It is suspected that the two girls were strangled to death. The dead bodies have not been identified yet. The police has registered the case and requested the people to inform the police about the girls’ identity. Here is the Police phone numbers if anybody knows about the girls.

SHO Police Station Mamu Kanjan Muhammad Moazzam Aslam : 03008651800

SI Police Station Mamu Kanjan Javed Yousaf : 03427436481